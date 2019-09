Danielle Bregoli, better known as the "Cash Me Ousside, How Bow Dah?" girl, has risen to viral fame at lightning speed since her memorable (or meme-able) appearance on Dr. Phil in September 2016. She's sparked conspiracy theories and thoughtful essays — and, most recently, reportedly snagged herself a sweet reality TV show deal . But one of the downsides of viral popularity is that people will undoubtedly impersonate you online with fake accounts. And on Tuesday afternoon, none other than Chrissy Teigen fell for one such "Cash Me Ousside" imposter.