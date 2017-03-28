Danielle Bregoli, better known as the "Cash Me Ousside, How Bow Dah?" girl, has risen to viral fame at lightning speed since her memorable (or meme-able) appearance on Dr. Phil in September 2016. She's sparked conspiracy theories and thoughtful essays — and, most recently, reportedly snagged herself a sweet reality TV show deal. But one of the downsides of viral popularity is that people will undoubtedly impersonate you online with fake accounts. And on Tuesday afternoon, none other than Chrissy Teigen fell for one such "Cash Me Ousside" imposter.
Teigen retweeted a tweet from a Twitter account pretending to be Bregoli. "Getting my own tv show & gonna be a millionaire at 14. Whatchu all doing with ur lives?" the tweet reads. Teigen wrote, "Apparently mistakenly making you a thing."
Right away, it was pointed out to Teigen that she had been fooled. Teigen immediately deleted the post, something the frequently fiery tweeter virtually never does. She then explained in a new tweet, "Tweet deleted as to not contribute to 'thing' making."
It might not seem like a big deal to delete her tweet and issue a correction — but in the age of fake news and 14-year-olds becoming famous based on therapy talk show appearances, it was definitely a solid move on Teigen's behalf. Teigen's followers appreciated the fact that Teigen quickly cleared things up. And, in her defense, the faux Bergoli account looks identical to the real thing. It's even accrued 120,000 followers (compared to Bergoli's 210,000).
Regardless of the parody account mix-up, we imagine that for Teigen, the sentiment (of regretting the fact that Bergoli has become a "thing") might remain all the same.
Tweet deleted as to not contribute to "thing" making— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017
Here are some of the reaction's to Teigen's self-correction.
@chrissyteigen you have great power and great responsibility. Very wise milady— Tweets by RCH (@rchonfm) March 28, 2017
@naniiiiitas @chrissyteigen no it's real. A 14 year old thinks she's the biggest thing going. She's needs to learn some humility/respect.— Robyn Sawyers (@SawyersRobyn) March 28, 2017
