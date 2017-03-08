It looks like the Illuminati isn't to blame after all for the ominous hacker-like videos that took over Danielle Bregoli's (a.k.a the "Cash Me Ousside" meme girl) Instagram page. It was no conspiracy theory, or Russian hackers — it was actually a well-formulated PR stunt for a music video that fooled the internet.
The 13-year-old has been a topic of interest ever since her threatening remarks on Dr. Phil became a viral moment on the internet, and it looks like she's eager to continue taking over the web. Yesterday, her Instagram and Facebook pages appeared to be taken over by hackers that deemed the teenager "no idol" and "no role model." The videos were threatening and unsettling, and her page also featured a triangle-like logo that many likened to the fabled Illuminati, inscribed with messages in Russian. But if you were to visit her page now, instead of mysterious characters, you'd see a link to a music video with an artist named Mook Boy, which Bregoli stars in (of course).
According to an email from her team, Bregoli, a "pop culture sensation" linked up with Glassface (a visual artist, director, and editor who has previously worked on a number of music videos) to give "a commentary on the state of celebrity, current events and speaks on hysteria, fake news & conspiracy theories." And that she did.
They're calling it a "top secret art experiment." I don't know if I'd call the video below "art," but you can check it out for yourself.
