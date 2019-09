The 13-year-old has been a topic of interest ever since her threatening remarks on Dr. Phil became a viral moment on the internet , and it looks like she's eager to continue taking over the web. Yesterday, her Instagram and Facebook pages appeared to be taken over by hackers that deemed the teenager "no idol" and "no role model." The videos were threatening and unsettling, and her page also featured a triangle-like logo that many likened to the fabled Illuminati, inscribed with messages in Russian. But if you were to visit her page now, instead of mysterious characters, you'd see a link to a music video with an artist named Mook Boy, which Bregoli stars in (of course).