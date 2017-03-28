Her name is Danielle Bregoli, but you know her by "Cash Me Ousside, How Bow Dah?" The 13-year-old rose to prominence after a segment on Dr. Phil in which Bregoli's mother "wanted to give up my car-stealing, knife-wielding, twerking 13-year-old daughter who tried to frame me for a crime."
Her mom, by the way, is plainly complicit in her daughter's fame and changed her Instagram handle to reflect that. The victim is the teenager, who had her struggles play out on a national stage, not the adult woman who is supposed to be parenting her.
Since then, she's been in a couple music videos in which her original game is kind of flipped. Any thinking person who heard her accent, obviously a put-on, would understand the dog whistle she's sounding. We don't have to get into it.
Now her game will go big-time, as she's signed a reality TV deal with a major production company, per TMZ. That's lovely for her, and for her burgeoning business in appearance fees, but probably bad for her overall.
Bregoli has become a victim of her own success. As early teenagers, we often put on a variety of hats that later humiliate us. We're reprimanded for our more outlandish behavior and so we hammer those edges down until we become a real person. She already, plainly, struggles in situations in which she's tasked with existing outsider her persona. As she should, she's 13.
Handing a teenager the keys to a reality TV empire seemingly only goes well if that teenager's last name happens to be Jenner. Still, this should be nice for the family business, we suppose.
