Watch 4 Drag Queens Put Urban Decay's Latest Product To The Ultimate Test

But a less-discussed issue that, if you listen closely, almost sounds like the sweet, sweet symphony of a tiny violin, is makeup that won’t come off. For example, a waterproof mascara that sends half your lashes down the drain along with it. Or a liquid lipstick that requires body scrub, elbow grease, and an existential crisis (because what if it never comes off?) to remove. Both serve as proof that the long-lasting makeup category does have its downfalls.