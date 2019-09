Reynolds in general just seems comfortable with sex and other taboo topics. The actor is well-known for his blue humor. For example, in a recent interview with Jake Gyllenhaal, Reynolds referenced excrement more than a few times . The same Elle reporter asked him, "What's the weirdest place someone's yelled [maximum effort] at you?" Reynolds responded, "I'd love to be able to say 'during lovemaking,' but I'm gonna go with 'stuck in traffic.'" These are not the types of jokes that Blake Lively makes during press interviews. He jokes about poop, she actively crushes beauty standards and supports the American Civil Liberties Union . Seems like a pretty good pair to me.