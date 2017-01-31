Blake Lively Is Sticking Up For The ACLU

??? You have a voice. You have power. You can stand up for whatever it is that you believe in. The American Civil Liberties Union is right there with you, fighting with and for Americans and their rights. Link in bio to donate ? If you can't donate ?, go on their site, you can donate your time ??! Your voice ?! You are the future that we can all be proud of. ?????

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:16pm PST