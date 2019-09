Blake Lively Is Sticking Up For The ACLU

"You have a voice," she added. "You have power. You can stand up for whatever it is that you believe in. The American Civil Liberties Union is right there with you, fighting with and for Americans and their rights. Link in bio to donate ? If you can't donate ?, go on their site, you can donate your time ??! Your voice ?! You are the future that we can all be proud of." At least one follower approved of the call to action: good friend and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Amber Tamblyn . "Hell yes, sister," Tamblyn, who marched with Lively on January 21, commented. In case you were wondering, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, also has her back. His own Instagram page features the ACLU link in his bio, too.