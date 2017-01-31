Blake Lively Is Sticking Up For The ACLU

Blake Lively seems to be easing into a new role: political activist. Last week the actress participated in the Women's March on Washington. Last night, she shared an Instagram post urging her fans and followers to support the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU. The organization has been leading the fight against President Trump's executive order to block refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United Sates. The ACLU is providing legal support for those detained, prompting praise from concerned citizens and celebrities like Olivia Wilde. You can now add Lively to that list. The actress' latest Instagram encourages others to "wake up, kick ass, be kind, and repeat."
Advertisement
??? You have a voice. You have power. You can stand up for whatever it is that you believe in. The American Civil Liberties Union is right there with you, fighting with and for Americans and their rights. Link in bio to donate ? If you can't donate ?, go on their site, you can donate your time ??! Your voice ?! You are the future that we can all be proud of. ?????
"You have a voice," she added. "You have power. You can stand up for whatever it is that you believe in. The American Civil Liberties Union is right there with you, fighting with and for Americans and their rights. Link in bio to donate ? If you can't donate ?, go on their site, you can donate your time ??! Your voice ?! You are the future that we can all be proud of." At least one follower approved of the call to action: good friend and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Amber Tamblyn. "Hell yes, sister," Tamblyn, who marched with Lively on January 21, commented. In case you were wondering, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, also has her back. His own Instagram page features the ACLU link in his bio, too.
Advertisement