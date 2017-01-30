Olivia Wilde's new Instagram post reveals she stands with the American Civil Liberties Union — and American values. Donald Trump's executive order to block refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries did not sit well with many citizens around the globe — likely the same people who remembered that whole "huddled masses yearning to breathe free" inscription on the Statue of Liberty. Many found the order xenophobic and unconstitutional — not to mention heartless, considering the immigrants fleeing from war-torn Syria. In response to the nationwide protests, the ACLU stepped in: the organization successfully sued to temporarily block Trump's deportation order. On Monday, the Vinyl actress took to Instagram to share her support for the organization. She wrote: "Back in the day, @obeygiant and I collaborated on this poster for the @aclu_nationwide. My sister was a lawyer for them for several years, and I saw firsthand how hard they work to protect the vulnerable and voiceless. I'm so proud to be a card carrying member, and I encourage you to do the same." Behold, a cartoon Wilde in red, white, and blue:
Wilde is far from the only person who sees the ACLU as a worthwhile cause. Following Trump's immigration ban, the ACLU received $24 million from over 350,000 donations.
