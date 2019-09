President Donald Trump's executive order limiting the flow of refugees from predominantly Muslim countries into the U.S. has left many immigrants in limbo this weekend. Federal judges have ruled to temporarily halt Trump's ban , which prevents the entry of any refugees for 120 days, bans citizens of seven Muslim countries for 90 days, and blocks Syrian refugees indefinitely, but right now it is unclear whether these rulings will require detainees to be admitted into the U.S. As of now, the White House has reportedly reversed its position on green card holders, saying that they will be admitted to the country. A statement from Homeland Security, though, is not making people any less fearful: "The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce all of President Trump’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people." This has left many immigrants and refugees from the seven countries included in Trump's ban — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia — scrambling to understand their rights. Here's what immigrants and refugees need to know to keep themselves safe.