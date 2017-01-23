Blake Lively Shares Her Reasons For Marching On Washington

While some Hollywood exec is no doubt now trying to make some Sisterhood of the Traveling Pink Pussy Hat sequel happen, Lively is sharing her march motivation with fans. The mother of two daughters took to Instagram to share a powerful post and a photo with a fellow marcher, a young girl who uses a wheelchair. "I marched for my daughters, for my friends, for strangers, for myself, for Phoebe here in this picture who I met as she motivated everyone she came across," Lively wrote. "My march wasn't driven by hate. It was rooted in a very simple fact: we are all equal. I believe everyone can agree on that. Thank you to everyone who marched all over the world. I felt so hopeful and deeply grateful. #whyimarch"