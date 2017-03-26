As if the Kardashians were not ubiquitous enough, it seems that business savvy momager Kris Jenner has her eyes on yet another medium that the Kardashian klan can dominate: animated television. Yes, that's right, Kardashian Kartoons could soon be a thing on the small screen. Apparently, reality TV, games, apps, and being the most famous family on the planet weren't enough. Nor were Kylie's makeup line, Kim's video game, or Khloe's line of vagina products. The Kardashians are looking to go even further.
TMZ reports that Kris pitched the show idea to Harvey Weinstein's company earlier this month and that it will be an adult cartoon that features the whole family (but not Caitlin).
Let the speculation about what the series could possibly be about begin. Will it be a reality cartoon? A fictional one? How will they ever top the story lines covered on their reality show? What is there left for us to know about this family? Will Blac Chyna be involved?
One has to wonder if it's a desperate move on Kris' part to keep her family relevant as Keeping Up With The Kardashians' ratings drop to the lowest they've ever been. But maybe America has had enough of the family; they have ruled the headlines for seven years now (a lifetime in the pop culture cycle) and been featured in no less than three separate reality TV spinoffs of KUWTK.
No word on what the rest of the family thinks about this potential new endeavor, but many of them may be preoccupied with happenings in their personal lives. Kim is still dealing with the trauma of being robbed at gunpoint last year, and the father of Kourtney's kids, Scott Disick, has come clean about his sex addiction. It will be interesting to see whether or not this cartoon goes anywhere, and if it does, what the interest in it will be.
But it does beg the question: have the Kardashians finally jumped the shark?
