Still addicted to playing Kim Kardashian: Hollywood? You're not alone. And it's making Kim a lot of money. According to the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood developer Glu Mobile, the amount is in the nine figures.
The game is free to download to smartphones and tablets, but as anyone who has played it knows, it's very easy to spend real money to buy virtual Balmain and patio furniture. Glu Mobile’s CEO, Niccolo de Masi, said that the game has brought in $100 million since its launch in 2014, Fortune reports.
In the game, players try to live like a Kardashian, working their way up from retail to...being famous. The more famous you are, the more you get to hang out with other virtual famous people, like other Kardashians (no Rob though, never Rob) and Anna Wintour.
Glu also has a recently launched game with Kylie and Kendall and has announced a partnership with Taylor Swift for a (cat-filled?) game to launch in 2016.
With her husband's recent financial woes ($53 million dollars in debt, did he cross Willow Pape?), it's good to know Kim's still an earner. North's toddler furs aren't going to buy themselves.
