This Pink Diamond Is About To Become The Most Expensive In History

The Pink Star diamond is the biggest, fanciest pink diamond in the world. It's also flawless, and though you can't probably can't afford it, it is still dreamy to stare at.
At 59.60 karats, the Pink Star diamond is the Largest Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America. Its estimate is more than $60 million, Forbes reports.
The diamond will be auctioned at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite sale on April 4.
The sparkler is making a rare re-appearance on the auction block, having been sold at the highest price ever for a diamond – $83 million – at Sotheby’s Geneva in November 2013. However, in a bit of industry drama, the buyers apparently reneged on the purchase. The auction house reportedly had to buy back the diamond for $60 million because it had guaranteed that price to the original seller of the diamond.
The Pink Star is graded as Type IIa, which is rare for any pink diamond, much less one of this size and color. It originated from a 132.5-carat rough mined by De Beers in 1999 and was cut and polished over a period of two years, according to Forbes.
However, the Pink Star is not the biggest diamond in the world (but maybe the prettiest). That honor goes to the Lulo diamond, which is a whopping 404.2-carats. But, at $14 million dollars, you probably can't afford that one either.
