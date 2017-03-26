Just when the state of the nation was looking too grim for words, the most gorgeous celebrity wedding ever happens to give us all a little bit of hope again. If you haven't been following the epic romance of Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli, now's the time to do some catch-up — and then check out the first released photo from their picture-perfect Palm Springs ceremony yesterday.
Wiley and Morelli met on the set of Orange Is The New Black, I dunno maybe you've heard of it, while the former was acting in the show and the latter writing it. It would be a pretty run-of-the-mill Hollywood meet-cute if it weren't for the fact that Morelli was married (to a fella) at the time. Morelli wrote an essay in 2014 about how Wiley and the other cast and crew members ultimately helped her find the courage — and the self-awareness — to come out.
The pair got engaged in October, and Wiley had a baller-lookin' bachelorette in Miami earlier this month. Guests reportedly included Danielle Brooks and Uzo Aduba, which essentially means Wiley had the best bachelorette squad of all time.
As for the March 25 nuptials, Martha Stewart Weddings reports that both stunning brides wore custom Christian Siriano pieces — Morelli's even came with a cape, which we obviously support. The couple wanted to have the wedding in Southern California since it's where they got engaged. And it was not your average celeb ceremony: It was "confetti-themed," according to Martha Stewart, complete with funfetti cake, colorful mismatched glassware, and a confetti explosion. Plus, the recessional was Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" (hell yes), so it sounds like the whole thing was entirely original and pleasantly Pachelbel-free.
Wiley, who has always been an LGBTQ rights activist, told The Daily Beast that after the Orlando shooting she truly learned the importance of "remain[ing] active, and not necessarily doing anything radical but just living my life openly and honestly in front of people — I think that in and of itself can be radical — and to not hide, and to not be afraid.”
This is more true now than ever, and it looks like Wiley and Morelli are doing a great job of it. Congrats to the beautiful brides, and please invite us to your next Miami girl squad party, please and thank you.
