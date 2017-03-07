We're trying to get over the fact that we weren't invited to Samira Wiley's bachelorette party, because the more we learn about it, the more we realize just how much we missed out. Wiley, who played Poussey Washington on Netflix's Orange Is The New Black, got engaged to Lauren Morelli, a writer from the show, back in October and on Friday it was time to celebrate.
E! News reports that Wiley was joined by thirteen of her closest friends at E11EVEN Miami to kick off a weekend of fun. Guests reportedly included OITNB costars Uzo Aduba and Danielle Brooks, who posted on Twitter about the gang's crazy adventures.
"Really?? 6am.?" the star tweeted. "Time you're moving too fast for me."
Apparently, the weekend also doubled as an early birthday celebration for Samira, who turns 30 on April 15. A source reported that E11EVEN Miami hung a "Happy Birthday & Congratulations Samira" banner near the bar.
Wiley took to Instagram to post a snapshot of their time in the city, and it looks like things got pretty crazy.
The incredible celebration is fitting, since the duo's whole relationship is pretty unbelievable. The two met on set when Morelli was married to a man. It was through writing about lesbian relationships that Morelli realized she was attracted to women, coming out in an essay for Mic.
"I realized I was gay in fall 2012, one of my first days on the set," she wrote back in 2014. "It wasn't so much one thing, but the sum of many small details."
Two years later, after falling in love on set, Wiley and Morelli got engaged, announcing the news in a simple but heartwarming Instagram.
Now, as they're getting closer to the big day, we get to watch them celebrate their love one party at a time. Just maybe invite us next time?
