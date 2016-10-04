While playing Poussey on Orange Is the New Black, Samira Wiley met Lauren Morelli, a writer for the Netflix series. Morelli was married at the time, and realized she was gay while writing scenes with lesbian characters. Coming to terms with her identity and divorcing her husband, Steve Basilone, was difficult, but there's a happy ending: Wiley and Morelli are now engaged.
On Tuesday, Wiley shared a picture of herself wearing an engagement ring with a simple caption: "Yes." Morelli shared the same photo with a heart emoji.
The two have been dating since 2014, according to E! News. That same year, Morelli came out in a Mic essay. "I went through it all on set: I fell in love with a woman, and I watched my life play out on screen," she wrote.
Wiley has long been outspoken about LGBT rights. But after the Orlando shooting especially, she said that she learned the importance of being visible and "to remain active, and not necessarily doing anything radical but just living my life openly and honestly in front of people — I think that in and of itself can be radical — and to not hide, and to not be afraid.”
We're so happy these two inspiring women have had the chance to that — and to do it together.
