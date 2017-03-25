So many of us have shown up at the salon with a photo of one of our favorite celebrities rocking a glam 'do that we're hoping our stylist can recreate. It turns out, some of our favorite celebrities themselves do the same thing. Or at least their kids do.
When Jessica Alba's youngest daughter, Haven, popped in for her first haircut, she brought her celebrity inspo shot with her. It was a famous actor named Jessica, but it wasn't her mom. (Because, really, that would be too basic, right?) Alba reports via Snapchat that Haven wanted to replicate Jessica Chastain's Hollywood style. Alba snapped a picture of Chastain and tagged Chastain's stylist, Renato Campora. (Campora has worked with Chastain a lot, and after Haven's haircut, he sent a happy birthday message to Chastain via his Instagram.)
Haven's haircut replicated Chastain's simple, but elegant, soft waves. Campora gave Haven a similar (yet age-appropriate) look.
Alba's older daughter, Honor, was on hand to supervise. She even managed to throw a little side eye her younger sister's way before getting into the stylist's chair herself. It was a full day of hair transformation for the Warren girls, and it was all documented by their doting mom.
The apples haven't fallen far from the tree, as they say. Alba herself is no stranger to beauty transformation and has never shied away from a trying a new trend. Plus, she's a chameleon in more ways than one. After all, she's an actor and an entrepreneur; she's used to being on screen and in the board room, and she can match her looks accordingly. The Honest Company CEO will get the chance to combine these two sides of herself when she appears in Apple's new TV show, Planet of the Apps.
Maybe Haven and Honor can give her some styling tips — or at least be there to Snapchat it all for posterity.
