High School Musical was a fundamental part of my childhood, and so I'm always giddy to see the cast reunite. Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, who played frenemies Gabriella and Sharpay, are BFFs in real life, but what of Hudgens and her onscreen — and, for five years, off screen — boyfriend Zac Efron? These two definitely don't talk anymore... which Hudgens was awkwardly forced to discuss in a new TV interview.
During a recent interview with Access Hollywood in which Hudgens was promoting her new show Powerless, the topic shifted to the musical franchise that shot her to stardom. Hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover inquired whether she still kept in touch with the man who played her East High Wildcat love interest, Troy. Hudgens didn't mince words:
Advertisement
"Oh, yeah, no... That's not a thing that happens... I completely lost contact with him."
"Aww, that's too bad," responded Morales.
But, uh, is it too bad? Hudgens and Efron dated from 2005 to 2010, which means that their breakup happened a whopping seven years ago. Sure, it would be cute for these one-time co-stars to hang out on occasion, but they're not just former co-workers: they were also in a serious relationship. Sometimes it's best to just let those things be what they were, you know?
That's not to say Hudgens has any bad feelings towards her former boyfriend. In September of 2016 she told People:
“We grew up together... It was nice to have someone to share all of those experiences with.”
So... maybe that should be the definitive word on Zanessa? It was nice, and now it's over.
It's also worth mentioning that Hudgens has been in a relationship with Carrie Diaries star Austin Butler since 2011, which means her current relationship outlives her last one by about a year. From the look of this Instagram pic, they seem pretty happy:
While we may get all the nostalgic feels over High School Musical, I'm totally cool with the real-life Troy and Gabriella being a part of one another's past. At a certain point, we can allow celebrities to move on — and, perhaps, become a part of a different power couple.
Advertisement