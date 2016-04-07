Update: Vanessa Hudgens will face legal action over her defacement of a national park, Billboard reports. She will either pay a fine and restitution or make a court appearance after carving a heart into a rock in Sedona National Park.
Hudgens "was cooperative in providing the specific location" of the carved rock, Forest Service officials told Billboard Tuesday.
Defacing the natural features of a U.S. Forest Service protected area can be punished by up to six months in jail and a maximum fine of $5,000.
Original story, published February 16 at 6 p.m., follows.
Uh-oh.
It looks like Vanessa Hudgens spent a romantic weekend with boyfriend Austin Butler in Sedona, AZ. But their Valentine's Day antics could be spoiled by a brush with the law.
On Sunday, Hudgens posted a photo of what she thought was a cute, harmless symbol of her and Butler's love. Evidently, the sweethearts etched their names inside a heart on a red rock. "Happy Valentine's Day boo boo bears," she captioned the pic. The only problem? It's illegal to deface natural formations on federal land.
The Grease Live star has since removed the post, but outlets including the Daily Mail have captured screenshots of the evidence before the star deleted it. While it's not 100% clear that the photo was taken within a national park, based on Hudgens' other recent Instagram posts, it's entirely possible.
There are now unverified reports that Hudgens is being investigated for defacing a natural formation within the Coconino National Forest in Sedona. The Daily Mail reports that according to the U.S. Department of Justice, the crime carries a "maximum punishment of a $5000 fine and/or up to six months in jail" and a minumum punishment of "a $100 fine and/or three months in jail." Yikes.
