The first drop includes everything from prom-ready mini dresses to two-piece pantsuits. And, true to Missguided's whole M.O., their new prom styles have a cool factor, thanks to choker necklaces and lace-up booties accompanying silk gowns. It's a refreshing message for the style conscious prom-goer that there are more options other than your typical tufted, floor-length dress. Best yet, all of the pieces sit in the $10-$250 range. So, yes, you can actually afford a dress on your babysitting-and-allowance budget.