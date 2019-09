The Affordable Brand Celebs Are Secretly Obsessed With

Vetements. Chanel. Saint Laurent. These are all brands we know celebs love and want to wear every chance they get. We're so used to seeing designer bags and expensive jeans on our favorite celebrities, that we almost forget how expensive they tend to be (thus making it pretty tough to copy the look when someone famous wears something we love). But, occasionally, word spreads about the brands that celebs keep kind of secret, and someone will out these starlets on the brands they wear that are actually within reach budget-wise. The latest example of this is a brand called Naked Wardrobe