Beauty and the Beast has been in theaters nationwide just over 72 hours, and it's already made cinematic history. The live-action remake of the Disney classic — starring Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the (CGI) Beast, and Luke Evans as Gaston — raked in an astounding $170 million in the U.S. this weekend, beating expectations. Internationally, the musical pulled in around $180 million, bringing its grand total to $350 million worldwide.
Of course, with ticket sales that impressive, Beauty and the Beast has already broken a number of major box office records. Here are the five biggest records the movie broke this weekend. (All figures are domestic and courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, unless noted otherwise.)
1) Biggest March Opening: Beauty bested last year's critically panned Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which held the record at $166 million, per Entertainment Weekly.
2) Biggest PG Opening: It comfortably beat Finding Dory's $135 million debut weekend to become the biggest opening ever for a PG-rated movie (domestically and internationally).
3) Biggest Women-Driven Opening: On Friday, 70% of tickets were bought by women. Overall, 60% of tickets were purchased by the ladies. This is more than The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which opened with $158 million in 2014.
4) Biggest Animated Classic-Live Adaptation Opening: Before this, 2010's Alice in Wonderland held the spot with $116 million.
5) Biggest Opening For Emma Watson — & Her Harry Potter Alumni: Not only is this the actress' most lucrative debut — she's also risen above Daniel Radcliffe's and Rupert Grint's box office hauls.
Bonus Round - 7th Biggest Opening Ever: Okay, this feat is more list-making than record-breaking. But we had to note that according to Box Office Mojo, Beauty has just barely edged out Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2's $169 million opening for the number seven slot. Impressive.
