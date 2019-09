Could Selena Gomez Be Launching A Jewelry Line?

Given that this particular category is highlighted in the trademark application, many are speculating about whether this means Gomez is gearing up to launch her own jewelry brand. Her only big fashion venture thus far was her "Dream Out Loud" collection for Kmart, which debuted for fall '10, according to WWD . However, the performer did dabble in the merch craze for her "Revival" tour this past summer — and she has a highly-anticipated (although still under-wraps) collaboration with Coach in the works.