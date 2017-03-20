This Couple Is Pregnant At The Same Time

We're excited to share some news...Lindsay and I are both pregnant! Yes, you read that correctly. We are both having a baby....at the same time. Well, three weeks apart to be exact. Everyone always says they want to get pregnant with their best friend and I just happened to be lucky enough to be married to mine. Our "twin" boys will be joining us this summer and we couldn't be more elated!

