This Couple Is Pregnant At The Same Time

Toby Fleischman and Lindsay Lanciault's first two children will be born at the same time, but they're not twins. Instead, each mom is carrying one of them, Cosmopolitan reports. They're calling them "twinblings."
The oldest sibling is set to be born this summer, just three weeks before the next. Both are boys, Fleischman announced in a cute Instagram photo, but they will have a big sis: the family dog.
"Lindsay and I are both pregnant!" she wrote. "Yes, you read that correctly. We are both having a baby... at the same time. Well, three weeks apart to be exact. Everyone always says they want to get pregnant with their best friend and I just happened to be lucky enough to be married to mine. Our 'twin' boys will be joining us this summer and we couldn't be more elated!"
Advertisement
The Los Angeles couple told PopSugar the simultaneous pregnancy wasn't intentional. At first, only Fleischman planned to get pregnant. But she was struggling to conceive, so Lanciault decided to try as well using the same sperm donor. Just when she'd started that process, it finally worked out for Freischman.
They're each going to adopt the other's child as soon as they can. Even though adoption of kids by same-sex parents has been legal in every state since last year, The Huffington Post reports, the couple's concerned about what rights they might lose under the Trump administration.
"You just don't know. We live in this lovely world of California but you just don't know," said Fleischman.
In fact, when Lanciault got pregnant the week after Trump's election, she thought, "Is this the right thing to do? Bring children into this world?"
But they're going to use the opportunity to raise children who will make this country better, said Fleischman. "We have this huge responsibility to raise respectful, compassionate, feminist men."
We're excited to share some news...Lindsay and I are both pregnant! Yes, you read that correctly. We are both having a baby....at the same time. Well, three weeks apart to be exact. Everyone always says they want to get pregnant with their best friend and I just happened to be lucky enough to be married to mine. Our "twin" boys will be joining us this summer and we couldn't be more elated!
Advertisement