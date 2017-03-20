These freckles have been on my skin since I was 4 years old. They weren't trendy when I was younger. No one was drawing on freckles or getting freckle tattoos. In fact, it was just the opposite. I was picked on a lot for my spots and it hurt. But if given the option, I wouldn't change my skin. I wouldn't change what I went through. These freckles have helped to define me. They have made me stronger. I am a black freckled woman... and proud. Incredibly honored to join a great group of women who are sharing stories about Loving the Skin You're In. Read about body acceptance and self love from @therefinedwoman @laurenscruggs @tuttidelmonte @gofitjo @missdbennett. Sharing is caring. #therefinedcollective

A post shared by Nikia Phoenix (@nikiaphoenix) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT