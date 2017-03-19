Sarah Silverman Introduced Us To A New Category In Porn

Are porn search terms and keywords the Rorschach test of the ages? If you ask comedian Sarah Silverman, possibly.
The 46-year-old posted an Instagram screenshot of her general “recent searches” on her phone. The keywords of choice revealed a few things about the two-time Emmy award-winning actress. It noted: 1. She has a fear of “pooping in public.” And: 2. She’s unearthed an entirely new porn genre for women who crave dirty talk without the guilt trip.
“Went to clear my history and this was it. In my defense: I can't watch regular porn anymore (whatever that is) because I worry about the young women in it,” she confessed in the caption. “But I like when the guy says really dirty rude talk. So I found this whole genre of guys fucking their mattresses or pillows and talking really dom shit but no one gets hurt. Look we're all pervs I'm jus [sic] trying to be responsible... oh, and the rest is just me trying to figure out my humiliating shitting in public dreams. Which are probably a lot of other people's porn search words,” she said.
Maybe we can add general search terms to that modern version of an inkblot test, too?
While most followers have responded lightheartedly about the photo and caption, Silverman has unsurprisingly attracted a few haters. The idea of a woman mentioning “porn” and “poop” is enough to make some users burst into flames.
Though, if you peel back the humor (per usual) she brings up a good point. Over the past several years, studies have proved that women have tastes in porn that are just as nuanced as men. Yet, many women have a problem seeing another woman be humiliated on film, which is commonplace across many of porn’s subgenres. So kudos to her finding her "happy place."
This isn’t the first time Silverman’s has put her love of porn on display.
There was also that time she sang about porn in “The Porn Song.” Oddly enough the lyrics to that tune, performed several years ago, also discuss dreams and well, taking a “doodie.” Hmm... What would Freudian psychiatrist, Hermann Rorschach say?
