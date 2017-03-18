Adele Has All Kinds Of Secrets, Including An Amazing Ability To Impersonate Beyoncé

She’s an active member of the Beyhive and is ready to sting anyone who comes for Queen Bey, including the Recording Academy.
Though during a recent Melbourne concert, Queen Adele proved her love for Queen Bey with a spot-on impersonation.
It was replete with a fan, a fierce hair toss...the whole nine.
.@adele channeled Beyoncé at her Melbourne concert last night. ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/HtrRGC5FhL— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 18, 2017
Despite Adele's comments about her concerts being "basically just two hours of crying and songs about my ex-boyfriend," as noted by Cosmo, we beg to differ. The pop star is known to not only put on a stellar show but also share some real talk from the stage. At a separate concert, she revealed something pretty personal: she has a private Twitter account.
Navigating the social media-verse as a public figure is rife with foibles. It doesn’t matter how intelligent, woke, or well-meaning you are. When we share our innermost thoughts in 140 characters or less we immediately relinquish privacy for the sake of personal entertainment.
Adele is no different.
In 2015 the British crooner admitted that her management team put the kibosh on her tweeting, especially since, like most of us, she suffers from foot in mouth syndrome after one too many glasses of vino. “I mean, I'm not a drinker anymore, but when Twitter first came out I was, like, drunk tweeting, and nearly put my foot in it quite a few times," she said during a live BBC performance. “My management decided that you have to go through two people and then it has to be signed off by someone, but they're all my tweets. No one writes my tweets. They just post them for me. So, yeah, that's very, very true."
Who can blame them? Twitter is remarkably deceptive. We’re all one bad tweet away from possibly ruining our careers and relationships (unless you're Donald Trump, of course).
However, it seems Adele found a loophole. During a recent concert in Australia, the 28-year-old confessed that she simply cannot be contained. “I was looking on Twitter last night — they don’t know I have a secret account — well, obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they,’ I mean my management,” she told the crowd. “I’m not allowed access to my own Twitter because I’m quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time. So they took that privilege away from me.”
The real question is what does Adele’s private account look like? Does she go full Beyoncé stan and tweet lyrics to Lemonade? Or does she bitch about politics and pet peeves like the rest of us? Honestly, we'd give anything to know.
