Adele Has All Kinds Of Secrets, Including An Amazing Ability To Impersonate Beyoncé

In 2015 the British crooner admitted that her management team put the kibosh on her tweeting, especially since, like most of us, she suffers from foot in mouth syndrome after one too many glasses of vino. “I mean, I'm not a drinker anymore, but when Twitter first came out I was, like, drunk tweeting, and nearly put my foot in it quite a few times," she said during a l. “My management decided that you have to go through two people and then it has to be signed off by someone, but they're all my tweets. No one writes my tweets. They just post them for me. So, yeah, that's very, very true."