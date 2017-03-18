Jacob Tremblay, the breakout star of Room, took a stroll down the red carpet at the opening of Beauty & the Beast last night. With him was a very important girl: his little sister, Erica. We know celebs go to these movie premiere events all the time, but it's next level to see two little powerhouses like these together. Little sis Erica Tremblay is becoming a star herself, with a recent role as Izzy Kingston in Before I Fall garnering her some notice in Hollywood. Oh, and she's a Belle superfan as her brother Jacob's Instagram previously noted when the family took a Disney cruise.
First, there was Jacob, then there was Jacob's hot dad, and now there is Erica. But did you know the Tremblay kids have a third sibling, older sister Emma (total coincidence, Emma Watson fans)? Jacob shared an Insta that he hashtagged #ThisIsUs of the three siblings doing an interview in which he forgot his lines. It's adorable.
If Emma looks familiar too, it's because you saw her in The Giver. Or maybe in Elysium. Perhaps it was her role on Wayward Pines? Yeah, she's an actor too! At any rate, she's not only met but worked with Meryl Streep, and you haven't.
Today it's the Beauty & the Beast red carpet, tomorrow the world. These Tremblay kids are taking over! So, should we expect to see Erica Tremblay in the title role for the next remake of Beauty and the Beast?
