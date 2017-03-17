The Weird Ways Celebs Are Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

I think because it lands on a Friday, my Instagram feed (I have an account dedicated solely to following every famous person ever) has been full of the strangest posts dedicated to leprechauns, pots of gold, and the color green. After scrolling through for a while, it became clear that the next few posts are the most celebratory of them all. I never expected to see these stars get so hype over the death date of Saint Patrick. (Yes — that's really what the holiday marks.) So, without further ado, here's how the rich and famous are celebrating a holiday best spent in a crowded pub — while wearing shamrocks, of course.