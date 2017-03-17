Gwen Stefani Posted A Ridiculous TBT Of Blake & The Worst Mullet In The World

Blake Shelton probably wishes this photo wasn't on the internet.
Some things are better left in the past — but if your S.O. is in a teasing mood, all bets are off. And Gwen Stefani decided to post quite the #TBT pic yesterday.
Stefani shared a photo of the country singer sporting a dark mullet on Twitter Thursday. She captioned it, "#NewProfilePic." (Stefani made good on the caption, too — the image really is her current Twitter profile photo.)
Here's the photo of a young Blake Shelton rocking a mullet, which you'll never be able to unsee.
Shelton didn't respond to the tweet, though we can't imagine he's thrilled the photo is making the rounds online. Still, Shelton is no stranger to the throwback game. His own Twitter profile photo is a grainy image of a young woman who appears to be Stefani. Although she's not sporting any questionable hairdos in that pic.
Advertisement
The Voice coaches have been dating since 2015, but if their jokes are any indication, these two are just as in love now as they were back then. While filming The Voice, the pair even joked about getting engaged on the NBC show. (Stefani said it would be a "dream come true.")
And even though Stefani is majorly teasing Shelton with that photo, they definitely have a lot of respect for each other. In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month, the No Doubt singer gushed about her relationship with the country crooner.
"It's so unbelievable," Stefani told Meyers of her relationship with Shelton. "I love Blake. He's the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake and that's the thing, there's no way around it. He's just a sparkly, happy, amazing person."
A "sparkly, happy, amazing person" who once rocked a mullet.
Advertisement