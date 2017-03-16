This Makeup Tutorial Is Going Viral For The Craziest Reason

Any human who's ever attempted to apply eyeliner (or mascara, or lipstick, or pretty much any other form of pointed makeup) in the back of an Uber can tell you: Moving vehicles are not made for getting ready. Unless your name is Anne Custodio, and you happen to have some next-level hand/eye coordination.
The setting is one moving (!) motorcycle car on a sunny day in the Philippines. As Mashable reports, that's where Custodio, whose hair is already laden with a set of multi-colored rollers, begins her beauty tutorial. Through the course of the six-minute video, she does the impossible: slicks on face primer, foundation, undereye concealer, powder, blush, bronzer, brow pencil, eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, contour, and lipstick. That's right, people: This girl applied a full face of makeup while perched on the roof of a bumpy moving vehicle — and it was all done without a hitch. (Well, save for one slight incident, in which she almost got whacked by a tree branch. Yikes.) This is the part where we state the obvious and implore you NOT to try this at home.
Custodio even had time to take out her rollers and let her waves blow against the wind, Beyoncé style. We won't be trying this beauty experiment, which luckily left Custudio unharmed, any time soon — but we have to admit we're impressed. Check out the video, which has already amassed over 2 million views, below. And please, don't drive and line.
