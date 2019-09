This Makeup Tutorial Is Going Viral For The Craziest Reason

The setting is one moving (!) motorcycle car on a sunny day in the Philippines. As Mashable reports, that's where Custodio, whose hair is already laden with a set of multi-colored rollers, begins her beauty tutorial. Through the course of the six-minute video, she does the impossible: slicks on face primer, foundation, undereye concealer, powder, blush, bronzer, brow pencil, eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, contour, and lipstick. That's right, people: This girl applied a full face of makeup while perched on the roof of a bumpy moving vehicle — and it was all done without a hitch. (Well, save for one slight incident, in which she almost got whacked by a tree branch. Yikes.)