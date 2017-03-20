All seasoned selfie-takers know that a lot goes into getting the perfect shot. The light has to be just right, you've got to know your angles, and then there's question of whether or not to filter or Facetune. Behind every photo posted, there are 30 (or, let's be real, 100) others that didn’t make the cut.
Celebrities like Kylie, Gigi, and Zendaya are pros with the front-facing camera and garner millions of likes on their posts, but even they had to start somewhere. Practice makes perfect, after all. So we’ve scrolled back to find their very first Instagram selfie to see just how far they've come. Ready to see the then-and-now transformations? Click through the slides ahead.