Facebook Just Made Contacting Your Representatives A Snap

Here's how you use Facebook to talk to your reps. Open the mobile app, tap the menu icon in the lower right. On iPhone: At the bottom of the "Explore" column, tap "more." On Android: Tap "See all" at the bottom of the Apps part of the menu. "Town Hall" should be there, with a blue building icon. At this point, you have to decide whether or not you want to give Facebook your address, which may be a sticking point for some. The Town Hall tool will then present you with a list of state, local, and federal officials representing you. The tool allows you to Like and follow their Facebook feed or connect with them directly by tapping "Contact." The direct connection piece allows you to call your rep, or send an email to them should that contact information be publicly available on their website.