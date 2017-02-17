Mark Zuckerberg is most definitely not running for office. That being said, he's conducting a tour of the United States and meeting people from every state. He's also taking steps to improve Facebook's role in the political news landscape by trying to curtail the spread of fake news. If he's just setting himself up to be a more activated, outspoken, and younger Bill Gates, he's doing it by taking steps that are common to a politician. Now, he's even done a lengthy post about community and how Facebook plays a part. He doesn't exactly shy away from politics either. In fact, it's hard to read this post as anything but a lengthy subtweet of our current president. "This is a time when many of us around the world are reflecting on how we can have the most positive impact," Zuckerberg writes. "I am reminded of my favorite saying about technology: 'We always overestimate what we can do in two years, and we underestimate what we can do in ten years.' We may not have the power to create the world we want immediately, but we can all start working on the long term today. In times like these, the most important thing we at Facebook can do is develop the social infrastructure to give people the power to build a global community that works for all of us." It's pretty crazy that advocating for community and togetherness is perceptible as being against the American president, but here we are. Zuckerberg's post is lengthy and includes his vision for supportive, safe, informed, civically-engaged, and inclusive communities. Check it out below.
