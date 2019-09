Mark Zuckerberg shared another post updating users on what Facebook will do to combat fake news on the social network. After assuring readers that the site's bottom line is to take misinformation seriously, Zuckerberg reiterates Facebook's long-standing position of letting the community police false information with reports and that such links are penalized in the News Feed."The problems here are complex, both technically and philosophically," Zuckerberg writes. "We believe in giving people a voice, which means erring on the side of letting people share what they want whenever possible. We need to be careful not to discourage sharing of opinions or to mistakenly restrict accurate content. We do not want to be arbiters of truth ourselves, but instead rely on our community and trusted third parties."He then outlines that Facebook intends to improve its detection and flag false media, make reporting of false stories easier, reach out to more third-party fact-checking sites to identify misinformation, explore warning labels that would label stories as false, raise the bar for stories that appear as Related Links in the News Feed, disrupt the economics of fake-news sites, and listen to feedback from journalists and others in the news industry.