Not A Drill: Disney Princess Bikinis Are Here

Paying homage to your favorite Disney characters isn't just about cosplay. In the world of Disney fandom, there's also Disneybounding, where devotees take their love to a more grounded, real-world level by wearing clothes that simply suggest the idea of Disney characters. Think of it as cosplay lite. Now, a new line of swimsuits is taking that to an entirely different place — under the sea, perhaps? — by offering up Disney Princess-inspired bikinis. Enchanted Bikinis, which isn't officially associated with Disney at all, is creating royal swimwear that'll let you splash in style.
"Our mission is to let the princess in you glow and enchant everyone and everything around, when you wear your Enchanted bikini," the Enchanted site reads. "We believe that every woman can feel this way without putting on a costume."
Advertisement
Cosmopolitan found the line just in time for the premiere of Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, writing that these Enchanted pieces are perfect for letting everyone know who your favorite princess is.
Currently, Enchanted only has two-piece options, but notes that more designs are on the way — so you'll have more princesses to choose from as well as more styles. The current collection includes the most popular Disney princesses, including Sleeping Beauty — in her pink dress, not blue — along with Snow White, Belle, and more. Each princess' signature details appear on the bikinis, from Belle's rose motif to Ariel's scalloped top.
Of course, you'll need a few finishing touches to get the whole look down 100%. Pocahontas needs her necklace, and Snow White wouldn't look right without that red bow — but you'll have to look elsewhere for those accessories. One thing Enchanted will provide you with? A skirt inspired by a mermaid tail, so you can definitely get that detail down without going DIY.
If you've been itching bring a little Disney magic to your next beach day, tropical vacation, or jaunt around the river bend, these suits are perfect. And at just $45 per top and $35 per bottom, you won't need a trip to the Cave of Wonders to snag one for yourself.
Advertisement