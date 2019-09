Anwar may be the littlest Hadid but he's quickly becoming the most interesting of the bunch. He's moody, he's mysterious, and he wears lots of man rings . And at only 17, he's pulling a Kylie Jenner by dating an older, more famous (but just barely) fellow Hollywood star, Nicola Peltz, 22. The two, who first went public with their relationship earlier this year , have quickly become magnets for paparazzi because they're utterly obsessed with each other. It's cute. They're young. And I wanted to know more, so I went to the obvious place: Instagram.