Anwar may be the littlest Hadid but he's quickly becoming the most interesting of the bunch. He's moody, he's mysterious, and he wears lots of man rings. And at only 17, he's pulling a Kylie Jenner by dating an older, more famous (but just barely) fellow Hollywood star, Nicola Peltz, 22. The two, who first went public with their relationship earlier this year, have quickly become magnets for paparazzi because they're utterly obsessed with each other. It's cute. They're young. And I wanted to know more, so I went to the obvious place: Instagram.
And you guys: these have mastered the art of the couple Instagram post. Their relationship aesthetic is on point. You see in 2017, it's not enough just to be two attractive L.A. kids in love — you've got to make the most of your time together by perfecting the online appearance of your publicized romance. No one has done it better than these two.
As The Most Interesting Hadid, I have been taking notice whenever Anwar posts lovey-dovey moments with his recent girlfriend. And today I finally noticed the trend: they are all in black-and-white, which only the most romantic filter of all time.
A week ago, he shared a different black-and-white snap of the two. This one he called, "bae time." They're both wearing backpacks which is super cute and matchy. (They like to match.)
Monochromatic photos are simply perfect for their feed. It gives the vibes of intensity and promise, and of Old Hollywood glamour. Their other photos are in color, but these — THESE tokens of their love — are different.
