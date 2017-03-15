The Mistress America star elaborated on the issues she thinks deserve more attention, including the "pretty insane" upheaval surrounding reproductive rights and the environment. "Basically, human rights at large are in jeopardy, and as somebody that is part of celebrity culture, I would rather not be an agent in detracting from that attention. I would rather not be part of the smokescreen that makes everybody think, 'Eh, it’s fine,' because it’s not fine." Well, I don't think anyone's confused on where Kirke stands.