The debate over whether celebrities should use their platforms to address important political issues has reached a boiling point in the wake of the divisive election of Donald Trump. Many stars spoke out against the candidate in the year of campaigning leading up to the election and continue to do so now that he's in office. Taylor Swift is not one of them. The pop star has remained completely silent on politics in the midst of such a contentious election and its aftermath, save for two inoffensive tweets: a photo of herself at the polling booth on Election Day, and a diplomatic message of support for the people marching in the Women's Marches in January (in which she did not participate). And while she's been panned before for her inaction, this latest critique of the singer is perhaps the loudest and clearest we've heard from a fellow celebrity.