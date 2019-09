In 2009, Kellyanne Conway modeled for a calendar featuring 12 conservative women in politics . She was Miss January. She wore "a navy sheared beaver jacket with fox trim and detachable hood." She is deemed the "queen of polling" and is throwing quite the pose. The calendar was called "Pretty in Mink." Here's the description of the purpose of the calendar: "[it] celebrates smart, conservative women role models ... with flair. We took your some of your favorite leaders of today’s conservative movement on a journey back in time, and made them up into glamorous movie stars of classic Hollywood. Back when the big screen was a little more glamorous, women were a little more feminine, the men a little more charming — and the world a little less politically correct."