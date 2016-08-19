Note: This article is best enjoyed while listening to Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself."
I always tell my friends, in times of insecurity or uncertainty, "If you don't love yourself, then who will?" It's an important question to reflect upon. Loving oneself can be difficult for some people.
One exception? Emily Ratajkowski. She is the physical embodiment of my go-to life advice. This woman loves herself. Simple as that.
The 25-year-old appreciates her own image so much that she has a blown-up portrait of her herself in a bikini on her living room wall. The feminist and model is also friends with Kim Kardashian (ever since their topless selfie together), and it's possible she was inspired by Kardashian's best-selling book of her own selfies, Selfish. As seen in her 73 Questions video with Vogue.com, Ratajkowski has a large collection of cool art on her walls. But I bet this one is her favorite. She loves a good meta moment.
Ratajkowski debuted the addition to her Los Angeles home — where else? — on Instagram.
I myself have a blank space on my living room wall that I've been struggling to fill, but I think I know exactly what needs to be done. Thank you, Emily, for the lovely home decor inspiration.
