Emily Ratajkowski Went Meta With This T-Shirt

Emily Ratajkowski seemed to take a page from her friend Kim Kardashian with her latest fashion choice.
In a new snap on Instagram, Ratajkowski wears a T-shirt that features her own August cover for Vogue Germany. Doesn't get more meta than that.
The irony wasn't lost on Ratajkowski."That moment when @voguegermany makes your cover into a t-shirt," she wrote on Instagram, looking very laid-back about the whole thing.
In a new snap on Instagram, Ratajkowski wears a T-shirt that features her own August cover for Vogue Germany. Doesn't get more meta than that.
The irony wasn't lost on Ratajkowski."That moment when @voguegermany makes your cover into a t-shirt," she wrote on Instagram, looking very laid-back about the whole thing.
As Popsugar points out, five other models who also grace this month's Vogue Germany cover — Irina Shayk, Lily Aldridge, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and Stella Maxwell — also received T-shirts emblazoned with their own covers. The magazine will auction off the shirts to a few lucky fans.
Maxwell also showed off her shirt on Instagram, revealing in the process that it also makes for a good pool coverup.
Advertisement
Of course, neither of these women took it as far as Kim K, who has been spotted wearing her own incredibly meta selfie jacket. The leather jacket with her face all over it was designed just for her by New Zealand artist Clara Chon.
Now all we need is a selfie of Ratajkowski and Kardashian, wearing their self-referencing clothing in tandem. Hopefully, Piers Morgan won't get too bent out of shape about that photo, too.
Advertisement