Sure, it's not that surprising that someone like Jenner, who's got 76.3 million followers (as of today) had a successful run documenting her month-long gallivant, from catwalk looks to street style #ootds. But most of the moments that got Jenner to the top rung of Instagram's Fashion Month stats weren't the extra-stylized, ultra-edited shots that tend to dominate our feeds each season. Rather, it's the off-the-clock, somewhat candid moments she shared — like, say, lounging around post-show or wishing for warmer, less jam-packed days with a #TBT — that got some extra love.