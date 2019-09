Hayden Panettiere's Toddler Kindly Cleans Up After Airplane Bathroom Accident

In no area of life does the phrase "celebs: they're just like us" ring true like it does in parenting. Yes, the rich and famous are indeed rich and famous — and they get to reap all the multi-nanny-having organic-baby-food-toting benefits of that privilege. But when it comes down to it, if you are a parent of a toddler, you will be peed upon. It's just going to happen. And no amount of money — or number of Oscars — will protect you from this fate. Nor, as Hayden Panettiere has learned, will eleventy Teen Choice Awards nominations and a standout role on a hit TV series.