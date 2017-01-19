Hayden Panettiere Nails Juliette’s First Steps On Nashville

The last we saw of Nashville's Juliette Barnes, she'd miraculously survived a plane crash — but not unscathed. Hayden Panettiere's character not only severely injured but also paralyzed. Nevertheless, a preview shared by E! shows that she makes major progress in the next episode, "Leap of Faith." In an emotional scene, we see Juliette get back on her feet. Juliette is wearing a harness and standing on a treadmill as she fights flashbacks in attempt to take her first steps. "She's taking this on head first, and she is trying to, come hell or high water," Panettiere, said on Amazon's Style Code Live. "She wants to walk again, and she will. And she is like, I feel like this girl is like the Phoenix. She keeps just like torching herself and going up in flames, and rising from the fire, rising from the ashes." The rest of the episode, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 19 on CMT, will reveal whether she triumphs.
