Last week, Billy Ray Cyrus posted a photo to Instagram of his daughter Miley in a white dress with the caption, "I'm so happy... you are happy @mileycyrus." It sure sounded like she could've gotten married, but his representative reassured us that he just had "some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress."
Noah Cyrus, Miley's little sister, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards that the actress and singer has not, in fact, walked down the aisle. "She's not married," she said. As for why she was in that dress, her guess is as good as ours: She was "probably just doing something fun." Or maybe she was just being Miley.
It seems like Billy Ray Cyrus must've known what the implications of his post were. Perhaps he was just enjoying keeping Miley's fans on their toes.
Miley and Liam got engaged in 2012, split up, got back together last year, then went public with their most recent engagement in October. They're in no rush to wed, though. "There’s not any planning [going on] right now," Noah told Life & Style late last year.
But as far as Noah's concerned, Hemsworth is already part of the Cyrus clan. "I love Liam," she said. "He’s been in the family for a really long time, so he’s like a big brother to me."
Noah, who is following in Miley's footsteps as a singer, also talked to ET about the influence her famous sister and dad have had on her. "They definitely have been, like, super supportive in giving me as much advice as possible. But I just feel like, I don't know, they're letting me be who I am. They're just like, kind of, 'Be your own person,' and 'Don't change for anyone.'"
