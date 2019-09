Riccardo Tisci Revamps Nike's Air Max For Its 30th Anniversary

It's been 30 years since Nike introduced its seminal Air Max sneaker. The shoe has seen many innovations and iterations in the decades since — so, it's celebrating its pearl anniversary with a month-long series of launches that look back at different milestones in its history. These festivities are anchored on the launch of the new Nike Air VaporMax , which will be the first sneaker in its family to feature a totally exposed Air cushion sole, from heel-to-toe, and will drop on the sneaker's official anniversary: March 26. On that day, NikeLab will also release three limited-edition riffs on the Air Max from designers it dubs "Vision-airs" — including one shoe from the recently-unaffiliated designer and frequent collaborator Riccardo Tisci.