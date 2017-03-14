Riccardo Tisci Revamps Nike's Air Max For Its 30th Anniversary

Kathy Gomez, Nike's vice president of innovation, told Refinery29 that bringing outside collaborators into the company's design studio brings a different perspective they might not be exposed to, being so athlete- and performance-focus when they dream up new footwear. "They’ll notice things that we don’t highlight; they'll interpret things [in a new way] and things take different shape because of it," she said. That, in turn, pushes Nike's in-house team to think differently and be more risky. "It opens the aperture of the possibilities. We put our signature on it, they put theirs, and it creates something that you couldn’t do individually."