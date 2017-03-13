Sofia Richie's Teal Eyeshadow Game Is Slaying Us

In a new photo on makeup artist Patrick Ta's Instagram, Sofia Richie has the brightest eyelids in a truly unique teal color.
She owes the look to Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon in Whirl(Pool), Teen Vogue reports. White in the inner corners of her lids and thick black lashes also help her eyes pop. Her hair's pulled back and her lips look natural, so all the attention goes to those cat eyes. To make the look extra majestic, her golden necklace compliments the blue.
In another photo, she's wearing bright red sunglasses, which provide a colorful contrast to her teal eyelids, and gold hoops to match the necklace. "Come Thru Teal Shadow," Ta joked.
Richie completed the look with jeans and a royal blue bra and fuzzy jacket, which further bring out her amazing eyes.
Ta is known for his dramatic eye makeup. He also likes to use extremely thin liner, place it only on the outer half or third of the lid, and apply it in a winged shape. Before putting on eyeshadow, he first applies face primer, then MAC's Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Soft Ochre, and finally powder to dry the lid. He's popularized the techniques of using highlighter as eyeshadow and white waterlines.
Ta has also done makeup for Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Shay Mitchell. Some of his most recent clients include Jenna Dewan Tatum and Nina Agdal, the model dating Leonardo DiCaprio. He accentuated their eyes, too, with a deep magenta around Dewan Tatum's and gold on Agdal's.
But when he recently did Chrissy Teigen's makeup, he chose to downplay the eyes and focus on the red lips, which matched her outfit. "Being around this couple is seriously #goals," he captioned a photo of her and John Legend.
