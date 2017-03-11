It feels like only yesterday that our favorite Pitch Perfect couple of Anna Camp and Skylar Astin tied the knot in the most aca-dorable wedding ever. In actuality, though, it's been six months and the newlyweds couldn't be more excited to celebrate the time they've been together.
Both Camp and Astin took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. It's clear that these two are still very much in the honeymoon phase half a year into their marriage.
Camp kicked off the celebration by posting a shot of her and her hubby sharing a kiss on a boat in Capri. Of course, champagne was present. Not to mention a delicious spread that will make you hungry just looking at it.
"Happy 6 month anniversary to my best friend," Camp wrote. "Let's keep sailing around together forever."
Not to be outdone, Astin also celebrated the anniversary with a photo of him and his bride mugging it for the camera in a sweet flashback photo.
"Here's our selfie after submitting our paperwork to the county clerk," he wrote. "Thank you for always helping me breathe and smell the roses. Even when I make bad jokes about courthouses."
Unfortunately, Astin didn't share any of those bad jokes, just this sweet photo. He did make time to buy Camp a beautiful bouquet, though, which she couldn't help but gush over on Insta.
"He gets me," she wrote alongside a shot of the lily-filled bouquet.
For now it seems Instagram will be the only place we'll see these two together since Astin has already announced he will not be in Pitch Perfect 3 — at least not yet. Last year, Astin said they could "always bring him back in some form, or maybe a spin-off, or who knows if he'll be a late addition to the third."
Camp, on the other hand, is currently filming the threequel and having the best time ever. Seriously, those Barden Bellas know how to party. Though, from the looks of their wedding, Camp and Astin could certainly give them a run for their money.
