Anna Camp & Skylar Astin's Wedding Looks Pitch-Perfect

Ally Hickson
Attention, Barden Bella fans: Your favorite couple just got married and it was aca-perfect.

Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin were married this weekend, reports People. The couple said "I do" in front of family and friends at an outdoor ceremony on the Central California coast.

According to People, the bride wore a Reem Acra dress with Vince Camuto shoe. Her wedding band was from Lorraine Schwartz. The groom wore Ermenegildo Zegna made-to-measure with Aldo shoes.

Pitches representing x

A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on


But the best part wasn't just how lovely the couple looked, it was the fact that they shared their special moment with so many members of their Pitch Perfect family.

Rebel Wilson shared several photos from the day, including one photo of herself posing with some of her co-stars. "Pitches representing," the caption read.
Advertisement
She also posted a gorgeous photo of Camp and Astin (that was not taken during the ceremony) with the caption, "Massive congratulations to Sky & Anna. What an absolutely beautiful wedding."

Pretty excited to watch @therealannacamp and @skylarastin get 💍🎩🍾

A photo posted by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on


Elizabeth Banks posted a selfie on her way to the ceremony saying she was "pretty excited" for the wedding. The post included a top hat and ring emoji.

Brittany Snow, who was a bridesmaid, posted a throwback photo of herself with the happy couple, saying, "Awkward High Five because these two nerds/ amazing friends of mine are getting MARRIED today!"

Awkward High Five because these two nerds/ amazing friends of mine are getting MARRIED today! I 💓you both so much.

A photo posted by Brittany Snow (@brittsnowhuh) on

And co-star Ben Platt posted a photo with the groom that said, "My beautiful roomie with a beautiful soul married his beautiful bride and it was perfect."

My beautiful roomie with a beautiful soul married his beautiful bride and it was perfect

A photo posted by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on


If you want to see actual pictures of the bride and groom from the day of, TMZ (naturally) has an entire gallery full of somewhat-creepy paparazzi photos. Otherwise, there are a few shots from fan accounts.

One fan account posted these images of Camp in her gown after the ceremony:

I LITERALLY CANT BREATHE AKAKSK

A photo posted by —An Ugly Nugget (@beautifulcampers) on

Advertisement

More from News