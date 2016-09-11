Anna Camp & Skylar Astin's Wedding Looks Pitch-Perfect

Attention, Barden Bella fans: Your favorite couple just got married and it was aca-perfect.
Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin were married this weekend, reports People. The couple said "I do" in front of family and friends at an outdoor ceremony on the Central California coast.
According to People, the bride wore a Reem Acra dress with Vince Camuto shoe. Her wedding band was from Lorraine Schwartz. The groom wore Ermenegildo Zegna made-to-measure with Aldo shoes.
Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin were married this weekend, reports People. The couple said "I do" in front of family and friends at an outdoor ceremony on the Central California coast.
According to People, the bride wore a Reem Acra dress with Vince Camuto shoe. Her wedding band was from Lorraine Schwartz. The groom wore Ermenegildo Zegna made-to-measure with Aldo shoes.
But the best part wasn't just how lovely the couple looked, it was the fact that they shared their special moment with so many members of their Pitch Perfect family.
Rebel Wilson shared several photos from the day, including one photo of herself posing with some of her co-stars. "Pitches representing," the caption read.
Advertisement
She also posted a gorgeous photo of Camp and Astin (that was not taken during the ceremony) with the caption, "Massive congratulations to Sky & Anna. What an absolutely beautiful wedding."
Elizabeth Banks posted a selfie on her way to the ceremony saying she was "pretty excited" for the wedding. The post included a top hat and ring emoji.
Brittany Snow, who was a bridesmaid, posted a throwback photo of herself with the happy couple, saying, "Awkward High Five because these two nerds/ amazing friends of mine are getting MARRIED today!"
And co-star Ben Platt posted a photo with the groom that said, "My beautiful roomie with a beautiful soul married his beautiful bride and it was perfect."
If you want to see actual pictures of the bride and groom from the day of, TMZ (naturally) has an entire gallery full of somewhat-creepy paparazzi photos. Otherwise, there are a few shots from fan accounts.
One fan account posted these images of Camp in her gown after the ceremony:
Advertisement